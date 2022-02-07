Stop fanning embers of crisis in Kurmi LG or risk jail, Ishaku warns

Taraba state governor, Arc. Darius Ishaku has warned influential personalities fueling the crisis in Bisaula community in Kurmi LG of the state to stop or risk being arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

Governor Ishaku, who issued the warning in Jalingo while inaugurating a nine-member Commission of Enquiry into the recent crisis between the Ichen and Ndaka people which claimed several lives warned those he described as champions of unhealthy ethnic sentiments that is causing crisis in the area to dedist forthwith.

“I will not condone the irresponsibility of negative ethnic champions behind the crisis that has claimed several lives and I want to assure Tarabans that government will not fold its arms while people are being gruesomely killed,” he said.

He added that he was greatly pained by the unnecessary crisis and that drastic steps would be taken to safeguard lives and property in the community.

He urged the commission of enquiry to study the events leading up to the crisis and find ways that a permanent solution could be found.

Speaking after the inauguration, chairman of the Commission, Barr Shehu Vocks, a retired chief magistrate, assured that the commission would come up with a report that would not only enable government to understand the crisis better but find a lasting solution.

The Commission is made up nine members with Barr. Elijah Nyaro, who will serve as its secretary, Kefas Ali, representing Ndaka, Jonathan Jonah, representing Ichen, chairman of Kurmi local government, Ammanzala John Danladi, His Royal Highness Ibrahim Ishaya Etsu-Affah Tigun, and representatives of the police, DSS, and the Civil Service.