Stop granting loans to Cross River, PDP guber candidate cautions banks 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River state, Senator Sandy Onor, has warned financial institutions in the country against granting loans to Governor Ben Ayade’s administration, saying doing so would be at the perils of such banks.

Senator Onor, who gave the warning in Calabar weekend during what he termed ‘post primary election press briefing,’ alleged that the state government was conniving with the House of Assembly to borrow N35 billion before leaving office.

“As at March this year, the debt profile of this state stood at $279 million, according to the Debt Management Office. Yet, the out-going government is thinking of conniving with the House of Assembly to borrow this whooping sum, just to put the final nail on the coffin, before they leave the stage.

“There cannot be another way to show how wicked and inconsiderate a government can be towards her people. We must not allow this to happen, because the in-coming government will be inheriting a mountain of debts to grapple with,” the PDP candidate, who represents Cross River Central in the Senate, stated.

He said, “In any case, in the eyes of the law, there is no House of Assembly in Cross River state and anything that carries the imprimatur of this assembly is null and void ab initio.

“This should therefore serve as warning to all financial institutions in and outside Nigeria, not to grant any loan, in whatever form, to the current government of Cross River state, as they will be doing so at a very high risk.

“Until the courts pronounce otherwise, the House of Assembly as currently constituted, cannot enact legally binding resolutions and laws.”

He also described as laughable plans by the current administration to conduct local government elections in May next year, saying, “This cannot also stand because in law, you cannot build something on nothing. In the eyes of the law, the House of Assembly is in abeyance and therefore cannot confirm the governor’s appointees into the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC).”

