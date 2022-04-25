Stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse, others, NOA begs Anambra residents

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Anambra state directorate, Monday, appealed to residents of the state to refrain from indiscriminate dumping of refuse, building on waterways and other indiciplinary acts that could lead to environmental hazards.

The state director of NOA, Barrister Charles Nwoji, who made the appeal in a statement on the 2022 International World Malaria Day Celebration, observed that some of these environmental issues like dumping refuse indiscriminately, blocking waterways and others also aid spreading of malaria diseases.

Nwoji further advocated for equitable access to malaria prevention treatment within the context of building health system resilience, even as he commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its landmark recommendations on the first vaccine against malaria among Nigerian Children.

He, however, appealed to government at all levels to scale up tools and innovations, empower the most malaria affected households and communities in the country to enable them play an active role in the fight against the deadly disease at the grassroots.





On the theme for 2022 international world malaria day celebration, “Harness Innovation to reduce the Malaria disease burden and save lives”, the state NOA boss said it was apt, and urged the most affected communities in Sub-Saharan Africa to work closely with development partners to eliminate or curb the disease, while their governments and other stakeholders find possible ways of eliminating it.





