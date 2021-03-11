Stop parading as NAWOJ chair, NUJ warns Stella Okoh-Esene

The NUJ FCT Council has warned the immediate past Chairoerson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalsits (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, Ms Stella Okoh-Esene, to stop parading herself as the chairperson of the chapter as her tenure has since ended.

The Secretary of Council, Comrade Ochiaka Ugwu, handed the warning, in a press statement on Wednesday, titled: RE: Court Grants NUJ Time To Settle With NAWOJ Chairperson.

It read in part, “The NUJ FCT Council is constrained to set the records straight owing to the many calls by concerned members on the manifest misrepresentation of what transpired at the FCT High Court 12 on Monday, March 8, 2021.

“The NAWOJ FCT has ONLY ONE Chairperson, Annah I. Daniel. Let’s assume without conceding that there was no election on December 12, 2020, the tenure of Ms. Stella Okoh-Esene had expired as at October 7, that year and could not possibly be parading herself as the Chairperson of the NAWOJ. However, an election held and the winner is Annah I. Daniel.

“It is absolute falsehood to suggest that Kanu Agabi, SAN, was in court. A counsel from his very large chambers was in court.

“It is partially true that the NUJ Counsel, Barr. Ogochukwu Osuagwu, did say he had no brief to represent Annah I. Daniel. The reason for this is simple; Annah I. Daniel was not served any court processes, therefore, could not be represented in a case she is unaware of, ditto for the National Secretariat.

“It is instructive to state that the Hon. Justice O.A. Adeniyi held that it would amount to waste of the court’s time if all the respondents were yet to be served, upon which counsel to the applicant promised to find out from the bailiff as to what happened.

Before the arrival of the respondents to court, their counsel met with the applicant’s lawyer for out-of-court settlement of which they are disposed to.

“When he briefed the NUJ representatives just before the case was called, they told him to approach the case the way he deems fit.

“Let it be stated that the NUJ FCT Exco remains committed to the prevailing cordial and peaceful environment it has maintained over the past two years and desires it should be so.

“It is, however, pertinent to state that it would not kowtow to any arm twisting or extra constitutional measures to achieve this.

“It is immaterial on how many people were in court for the NUJ FCT as the council was well represented during the hearing.

“We have applied for the certified true copy of the day’s proceedings after which we will make it public, and then proceed to take appropriate measures against the mischievous representations.”

The Council secretary, while thanking great colleagues for their support over the years, appealed that they clarify with the Council on any message concerning its activities.