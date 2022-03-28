Stop parading yourself as NBBF president, Group tells Igoche 

Friends of Nigeria Sports (FNS), a group of sport journalists, stakeholders and enthusiasts, have frowned and warned Mark Igoche to desist from further parading himself as President of Nigeria Basketball Federation.

In a release signed by FNS spokesperson, Asiwaju Akeem Busari, it stated that Igoche continued claim to the NBBF’s presidency is wrong, illegal and an unnecessary distractions to the development of the game in Nigeria.

“We know that Mark Igoche was never elected as NBBF President because he never contested in the NBBF Elections in Benin City, that was duly recognised by FIBA.

“We know also that his supposed election in Abuja had no delegates from the NBBF Congress and therefore, it was a mere play at the gallery. We believe he is being used to perpetuate some hideous and fraudulent agenda by some few people. “

FNS went on to warn him to desist from parading himself as NBBF President, therefore deceiving the unsuspecting members of the public, as well as, further bringing the game to disrepute.

FNS also expressed its dismay at some journalists who continued to give Igoche publicity and thus, encouraging his deceit.

“We have no powers over the media, but we enjoin journalists to publish and publicise only the true stories at all times, particularly, as it concerns the NBBF. Most journalists are aware of the true stories of the NBBF crisis. Therefore, it is advisable to see the facts in the matter and publish it for the benefits of Nigeria sports,” the FNS added.