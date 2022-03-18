Stop patronising unlicensed finance houses, CBN warns

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians to desist from patronising unlicensed finance houses.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele made the appeal Thursday in Yola at the 2022 Central Bank of Nigeria Fair.

Speaking at the Fair which has as its theme “Promoting Financial stability and Economic development”, he noted that a lot of Nigeria were daily falling victims of “these ungodly scammers.”

Represented at the two-day sensitisation programme by the Director, Cooperation communication Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi,Emefiele said the programme is being conducted concurrently in Adamawa and Taraba states to sensitise Nigerians on the apex’s banks’ policies and interventions.

In his good will message, the Branch Controller of CBN Yola, Sanusi Sah Nyashi applauded the regulator for choosing Adamawa and Taraba for this year’s programme acknowledging that Adamawa is one of the location where CBN initiatives and interventions are fully embraced.