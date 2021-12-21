Stop paying lip service to reconciliation, Oyo PDP faction tells Makinde





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aggrieved members have asked Gov Seyi Makinde to stop paying lip service to his purported plans to reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, signed by the Oyo state PDP factional Chairman, Hon Michael Okunlade, the aggrieved PDP members accused the governor of not being sincere with his said reconciliation moves.

Hon Okunlade in the statement said the time has come for Gov Makinde to do the needful and stop paying continuous lip service to reconciliation of aggrieved members, adding that Gov Makinde ” knows what to do, if truly he is interested in resolving crisis within the party in Oyo state”,

The PDP factional Chairman pointed out that the constant emphasis on reconciliation of members by Gov Seyi Makinde ” is an indication that he knows he had done wrong in the last three years”.

“Why is Governor Makinde playing lip service to reconciliation of aggrieved members when he knew he was not ready for it. Many of us have achieved great feats in politics before he join politics”, he said.

Hon Okunlade added, “we read the statement credited to the governor with surprise and shock. His guilty conscience showed in the statement he issued through his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa”.

“We advise him to do the needful rather than beating around the bush. It is laughable and sounded unserious for Gov Makinde to woo aggrieved APC members to his party while he couldn’t resolve the crisis in his own party”.

He then advised Governor Makinde to stop taking leaders and members of the party for fools, saying, “we have never had it so bad in PDP since 1999 until we brought stranger like Governor Makinde to fly the tickets of our party. Fortunately for us in the state, PDP members and indeed the people of the state are smarter than what the governor could imagine.”

Related

No tags for this post.