Stop playing politics with religion, security, Marafa APC faction warns Matawalle

The Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s faction of the APC in Zamfara state has warned Governor Bello Matawalle to stop playing politics with religion and security in the overall interest of the state political struggle.

A spokesperson for Mafara APC faction, Alhaji Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun gave the warning in a statement issued to Newsmen and made available to Blueprint in Gusau Thursday.

Bakyasuwa attributed using religion and security as tools for political blackmail by the administration of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle as ungodly, unethical, malicious, cowardly and a recipe for perpetuation of the anarchy in state.

He stressed that the recent happenings in Zamfara state where Governor Matawalle was using politics and religion against the opposition necessitated the call by the Marafa APC faction to stop the menace before things went out of control.

In the last couple of months, every week comes with one controversy or the other arising from the mischief of accusing leading opposition political figures with a campaign of calumny shrouded in religion and insecurity”. He said.

According to him, the most recent of those instances was the posters of former Governor Abdul’Azeez Yari and two of his loyalists with MaIam Ibrahim El Zak-Zaky that was displayed in strategic places within the state.

“Our understanding is that this is a cowardly act to create false association between the former Governor and the Shi’ite leader to score a cheap political point from public antagonism to the group”.

He also lamented that earlier last week, the Matawalle faction of the APC through its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris accused General Aliyu Gusau with aiding banditry to protect his mining investments.

He also challenged that the State House of Assembly has accused two of its member of aiding and abetting banditry and were suspended from the house without fair hearing.

“Both of them rejected the accusation and got themselves recorded taking the oath arbitrarily imposed on public officials using the Qur’an to exonerate themselves from the accusation”.

“We see in these false associations the potential to perpetuate the state of anarchy in the state through blackmail by creating trust question and sparking suspicion between the masses and the political class”.

“On behalf of Distinguished Senator Marafa (CON), we condemn these acts of mischief in totality and consider them capable of worsening the security situation of the state”.

Bakysuwa called on Zamfara state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to rise to the occasion of exonerating itself from the counter accusations against it as a sponsor of this industry of lies which others consider plausible because of the resources required to sustain it.