Stop playing politics with security, group tells Ihyarev APC leaders



A group under the name, Minda Strategic Contact Group, Sunday called on the Ihyarev All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to stop playing politics with issues of security and human lives.



The group also urged the APC leaders to stop lying to curry favour saying for the past four years many people have been wallowing in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps without any hope as to when they will return to their ancestral homes.



The Iyarev APC leaders had in a press statement issued Tuesday 14th September, claimed that the attack by herdsmen on Benue was caused by the anti open grazing law.



The group among other things also said IDPs should return home alleging that their continuous stay in the camp was baseless.



But addressing a press conference Sunday in Makurdi, the MINDA contact group, led by Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, described such position as unfortunate and shameful.



The group said it was improper for the APC leaders to have reduced the protracted national security and global challenge occasioned by herdsmen militia to justify the issue of the IHyarev in three local government area of Makurdi, Gwer west and Guma.



“It is shocking and narrow minded display of understanding of simple societal problems which close relatives of some of the signatories to the press statement are victims and are in a ravaged state of squalor with thin hope for economic survival.



“It is also appalling for the signatories to the disgraceful press statement to feign ignorance of the Fulani herdsmen militia genocidal attacks that have sent thousands of farmers and their families to graves across the country, destroyed billions worth properties across the state and the entire country.



“Have these APC leaders forgotten so soon, the 2018 New Year Day horrendous slaughter in Guma and Logo local government areas which claimed the lives of more than 73 victims, the Mbalom massacre in Gwer East local government area which claimed the lives of 2 priests and 15 parishioners, the Okpokwu massacre and subsequent mass burial of more than 22 victims in one day.”

