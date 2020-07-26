Stop playing the ostrich on restructuring, Bamidele tells politicians

Agitation for restructuring of the Nigerian federation on a more decentralised model resonated again Sunday in Abuja when the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central) addressed the media Sunday in Abuja.

He said the earlier the political leaders across the country stop playing the ostrich over the issue, the better.

The 9th National Assembly, he added, is being wrongly perceived as a rubber stamp due to overriding national interests, driving most of its legislative interventions and collaborations with the executive arm of government within the last one year.

The senator said the development – driven federation bequeathed to us at independence and sustained for a very short period of time, is not what is being practiced now.

The Nigerian federation, he stated, has gravitated the more over the decades towards centralisation of almost everything than decentralisation, making the country to be practically unitary in nature rather than federal.

He said: “As to the need for decentralisation, I remain committed to true federalism and to the need to restructure because it is the way forward. We cannot run away from it.

“Anyone who says he doesn’t believe in it is only pretending or doesn’t have a scientific understanding of what is wrong with our society and what ought to be done.

“There will still be need for people’s constitution that will address very critical issues, including the issue of restructuring of our polity, economy, our means of sharing our common wealth. And the earlier we do this, the better.

“I know of people who cannot go to their states of origin, but rather stay in Abuja for safety reasons. They feel something has to be done. But if you tell them of the need for a state police, they will still oppose it even though they are stuck in Abuja, they cannot go home. A lot of things are wrong.

“The Nigerian leadership is still playing the ostrich. And my hope and prayer is that we will come to terms with the reality of our situation before it is too long.”

