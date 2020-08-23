Stop protecting rapists, El-Rufa’I’s wife tells community leaders

Wife of Kaduna state governor, Hajiya Ummi el-Rufai, has appealed to traditional, religious and other community leaders, to stop giving protection to rapists at the detriment of victims.

Speaking during an advocacy visit against rape and other gender based violence to Turunku, Igabi LGA headquarters, Hajiya Ummi, said the ungodly practice of sweeping rape cases under the carpet on the excuse of protecting the dignity of the victims must stop.

She said cases of rape, especially of minors has assumed alarming rate in Kaduna state, and the crime had continued because the perpetrators have been enjoying protection of community leaders.

She addressed children and educated them on the tricks to identify a potential rapist and how to raise alarm if any comes close to them.

Addressing traditional, religious and community leaders, Hajiya Ummi said: “We are here in continuation of our campaign against rape, to meet you the community, traditional, religious leaders, social mobilisers, youth and community influencers, to help us in this fight.

“We are here to put a structure in place through which report can be made of rape cases. We also want you to help in fighting the menace within the community by being the police of your communities. We are not encouraging you to beat up suspected rapist, but help arrest such persons and reach out to the authorities. We also want you to help us stop the victimisation of victims of rape. It is the perpetrators of the crime that deserves to be shamed not protected.

“We have often heard of instances where community leaders themselves are the ones protecting the rapists. We are here to tell you to stop that, because if we continue to pardon rapists just because they are our neighbours, families or even because we want to protect the dignity of the victim, so that the victim would get somebody to marry them in future, then the rapists will not stop, they will always look for the next victims after being pardoned,” she said.