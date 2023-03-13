Stop rejecting N500, N1000 notes, Lagos tells citizens 

The Lagos state government has urged members of the public to stop rejecting the old N500 and N1000 notes, saying it remains legal tender till December 2023.



The state government noted that the hardship sparked by the naira redesign policy, which has affected business and commercial activities should be ameliorated.



A press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, said, “There is no reason to reject the old notes, going by the Supreme Court judgment delivered on March 3, 2023.



“The apex court declared that “no reasonable notice was given as required by Section 20(3) of the CBN Act,” noting that the public only became aware of the policy through press remarks, which cannot qualify as a notice to the public.



“The court maintained that the policy has impeded the functions of state governments, pointing out that the directive that stops the use of the old notes is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

