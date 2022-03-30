Stop shielding your subsidiaries over audit queries, Reps tell NNPC 











The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, has cautioned the NNPC Limited to stop shielding its subsidiaries from appearing to defend themselves against audit queries raised by Auditor General of the Federation.





To this end, the committee on Tuesday, directed Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari to produce before it, management team of its 17 subsidiaries indicted by the report of the Auditor General over financial infractions between 2014 and 2019.





Speaking at the resumed investigative hearing on the matter, chairman of the panel, Oluwole Oke declared that the action of the NNPC in shielding its subsidiaries was akin to hiding something from the over 200 million Nigerians who owned the companies.





Kyari ,who was invited to lead management teams of the affected subsidiaries to the hearing, had opted to speak on behalf of the bodies, a move the committee did not accept, even as he said that NNPC Limited was not hiding anything from Nigerians, and dismissed reports that about 107 million barrel of crude oil could not be accounted for in 2018.





Reacting to the GMD’s suggestion that he would take responsibility for the actions of the subsidiaries, Oke said “with due respect, the parliament differs with you because we are guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Legislative Houses Privileges Act and our rules.





“Yes, you have submitted consolidated account. But the Auditor General who submitted his report to us audited, conducted audit pursuant to section 85 of the constitution and audited the account of these subsidiaries, published the report and submitted same to the parliament.





“The report specifically mentioned these subsidiaries and having done so, the parliament is duty-bound to take the queries and observations as contained in the report. Aside this, parliament can also pursuant to the provisions of the constitution invitee anybody to give evidence.





“If a particular agency under your leadership is mentioned, we cannot shave their head in their absence. They have to be here. Yes, you have rendered your account which is before us. But these subsidiaries must appear before this parliament to answer the queries raised by the Auditor General for the Federation. They have to answer their father’s name.”



The GMD was subsequently directed to appear at a later date alongside heads of the affected subsidiaries.