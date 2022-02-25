Stop smearing fed varsity Lokoja VC, group warns detractors

A group, Okun Development Association (ODA), has warned those fond of publishing falsehood against the vice-chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, to desist from such an act.

According to the group, they would no longer tolerate any act of character assassination on their son.

ODA chair of the university branch, Prof. Mohammed Suleiman, gave the warning Friday during a press conference and peaceful protest organised by the association at the university’s Felele campus.

Suleiman said the vice-chancellor had been making efforts to put the institution on the path of development, describing his detractors as “enemies of progress.”

He said, “The vice-chancellor has been on his toes to see the Federal University Lokoja progresses, and this has been manifesting already just within a year of assumption of office, the National University Commission (NUC) ranking , accreditation of all programmes , expansion of the university operations by the creation of more directorates has been achieved.

“Still within one year in office the workaholic vice-chancellor has established two major faculties; the faculty of medical sciences and faculty of engineering. The resource verifications of these two faculties have been carried out.

“He has succeeded in sustaining industrial harmony in the university and if these laudable achievements of Professor Akinwumi are what is annoying some people they should have a rethink because the VC meant well for the students and staff of the institution.”