Stop the exploitation

The continuous exploitation of the residence of Umuolu/Ogbe-Ofu Area of Ogwashi-Ukwu community in Aniocha South LGA of Delta state is no longer acceptable because it is nothing but fraud to be asking people to pay for services they do not use. These areas barely see power supply for two days in a week yet Benin Electricity Distribution Company keeps bringing demonic corporate extortion a.k.a estimated bills for power supply that residents of this area never used.

All efforts for them to fix the faulty transformers fell on deaf ears because the company is expecting us the consumers to raise the money for them to fix the tyransformer. We are even beginning to believe that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is working in cahoots with them to exploit us as all our petitions to both their Asaba and Abuja branches did not yield any positive results. We call on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Sen Peter Nwaoboshi, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Hon Chikezie to please come to our rescue as we are tired of this exploitation.

Comrade Feyi Akeeb Kareem,

President, Change Makers Forum

a.k.a Ogwashi-Ukwu Civil Society,

Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta state.