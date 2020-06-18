Stop threatening NARD with sack, start fresh negotiation, SPN tells FG

The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) Wednesday advised the federal government to enter into another round of negotiation with the striking members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) instead of threatening them with a sack.

SPN in a statement signed by its acting national chairperson, Comrade Abiodun Bamigbose, and national secretary, Comrade Chinedu Bosah, frowned at the approach of the federal government towards the striking resident doctors.

“SPN hereby condemns in its entirety the implied threat by the federal government to sack members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who decided to embark on strike action to protest against unpaid allowances, lack of provision of PPEs, etc.”, it said

The party stated, “Athough the government claimed that the allowances in dispute have been paid, the doctors have maintained that this is not the case.”

“In such a situation, a responsible government would have entered negotiations with the doctors or get to the root of why the payments have not been made instead of resorting to jackboot approaches reminiscent of military dictatorship.

“The fact that cannot now be denied is that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the utter neglect of the health sector, not just in terms of lack of functional facilities but insensitive neglect of the welfare of health workers and professionals.

“Whereas it has become the past time under this government for the executive arm and legislators at all levels to purchase expensive vehicles or appropriate billions of naira for phantom renovations, it has been very difficult for it to meet the demands of the doctors who given the efforts they have put into fighting COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria should by now be enjoying special allowances.

“This was why we had earlier demanded that all health workers and professionals should be paid at least an N100,000 special monthly hazard allowance, full life insurance and improved working conditions.”

SPN however urged the striking doctors not to be intimidated. Rather, they should defy this unjust directive of the health minister. All NARD members must now stand firm with their association.