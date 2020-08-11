Stop trespassing on disputed Ewi/Idiya boundary villages, Oyo tells Osun govt

Oyo state government Monday warned Osun state government against trespassing on the disputed Ewi/Idiya boundary villages in Surulere local government area of the state.

Speaking through the chairman state sub -technical committee on boundary dispute resolution during a fact-finding tour to Osun-Oyo boundary area in Ward 6, Ewi/Idiya village, along with the caretaker chairman, Surulere local government, Hon. Isaiah Adegbite, Surveyor Alaba Abiodun, Oyo state asked Osun state government to follow the directives from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) .

According to Surv. Abiodun who is the Surveyor General of Oyo state, NBC directed that Oyo/Osun state governments should maintain “the status quo ante on Ewi/Idiya boundary villages in Surulere local Government area of the state.”

The chairman Oyo state sub technical committee on boundary dispute resolution, maintained that the state government still stand on NBC directive, adding: “Governor Seyi Makinde is a man of peace, a peace loving citizen of Oyo state and Nigeria.”

Surveyor Abiodun alleged that Osun state government, “through the Osun State Rural Access and Mobility Projects (RAAMP) is still embarking on projects on the disputed areas despite the directive from the NBC.”

“The National Boundary Commission said the two States should maintain the status-quo, but Osun people don’t follow the directives of the (NBC) they keep on intruding on the land within Oyo State territories, building Health Centres, Event Centres and Boreholes on the land, the (NBC) said we should maintain the status-quo ante,” he said.

He said the present administration in Oyo would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that all border settlements in the state are accessible through the Oyo State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing (RAAMP).