Stop using agro-chemicals on grains – NAFDAC

The Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Christiana Mojisola Adeyeye, has called on Nigerians to desist from the dangerous practice of spraying agro-chemicals such as Sniper on beans and other grains.

“Agrochemicals should be properly applied with caution, such that they do not come into direct contact with the commodity. This is to prevent contamination of such food products, which could constitute danger to health” She said.

In a release on Sunday, the agency said: “The public is, hereby, assured that efforts are ongoing to address the problem. Consumers are advised to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC Office”.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has confirmed that retailers, mostly in the open market, are using a pesticide, 2,2-dichlorovinyl phosphate (DDVD) compound, otherwise known as Sniper to preserve beans and to eliminate weevils.

“The Council is collaborating with other relevant regulators to address this emergent situation and advises caution both to sellers and consumers, it said in a release, warning consumers to thoroughly wash food items before consumption.

