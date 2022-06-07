Stop using your children for hawking, el-Rufai’s wife tells mothers

Wife of the Kaduna state governor, Ummi el-Rufai has urged parents, especially mothers to restrict their children from hawking in order to reduce the high rate of-out-of school children.

She made the appeal in an interview with newsmen shortly after celebrating the 2022 Children’s Day at Access Bank – Fifth Chukker Primary School in Maraban Jos, Kaduna, Saturday.

Ummi stressed the importance of children education, particularly the girls, considering the vital roles women play in the society.

She urged mothers not to relent in educating their children and also ensure their moral upbringing.

Ummi stated that the Kaduna state government in collaboration with Fifth Chukker and the UNICEF would ensure sustainability of quality education in the school.

On his part, the founder of the Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club, Adamu Attah explained that the primary school was established as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility aimed at improving quality education.

Attah thanked all supporting partners working immensely towards the success of the project.

