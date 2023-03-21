Stop usurping varsity councils’ function on staff promotion, SSANU tells HoSF

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called on the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) to put an end to the continued usurpation of the functions of the University Governing Councils on the promotion of staff of universities.

SSANU said if the HoSF continues to direct universities on how, when and the number of persons to be promoted at any given time, it would take all legal means to ensure that its members were not subjected to obnoxious policies.

It said there was never a time the Head of Service had been part of the promotion of staff of universities.

“The ugly emerging trend of federal government’s incursion and seizing of Federal Universities Governing Council powered and functions was re-appraised on the floor of the NEC,” it said.

The union also lamented that over 13 federal universities were yet to be paid arrears of the new minimum wage.

These among others were contained in the resolutions reached at the regular national executive council meeting of SSANU, hosted by the Umaru Musa Yar’adu University, Katsina State.

In a communique read by the national president of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the association advised the federal government to be proactive in handling the warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency on the looming flood in the 2023 rainy season.

SSANU in the communique decried the unwarranted increase in the pump price and deliberate hoarding of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, stressing that the avoidable situation had plunged Nigerians into precarious economic situation.

