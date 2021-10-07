Strategies to end insecurity in Nigeria

Nigeria has been in peril for many years. Despite government’s efforts to address the crises plaguing the country, the situation is getting worse day by day. The lives of thousands of citizens are being snatched away from them, so too are their property.

This tragic development of insecurity has thrown Nigerians into pandemonium to the point where many believe the situation is being manufactured politically by individuals who are more concerned with their political gains than the country’s peace, unity and progress.

However, in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency and other criminal groups, the government and our security services, as well as vigilantes and local hunters, are putting their boundless power to the test. Nevertheless, they need to change their strategy at this point. These terrorists’ inability to communicate with their paymasters, who supply them with weapons, are now seeking reconciliation as a result of the recent order of telecom disconnection in Zamfara state.

More so, food supplies are being blocked, and fuel is not being sold to them. As a result, many of them opted to surrender their motorcycles and release their captives.

Following these commands, the battle witnessed impressive results. Nigerian military is valiantly confronting these remorseless monsters who are unnecessarily endangering the lives of all Nigerians.



All patriotic citizens should commend and encourage the Nigerian military for this, to motivate them to redouble their good efforts and strengthen their spirits. The government should ensure that their allowances are fully implemented and furnish with innovative and powerful fighting techniques that will allow them to eliminate these bad eggs as they approach the wall. .

Once these terrible terrorists are apprehended, those who have surrendered should be thoroughly investigated to identify their sponsors who equipped them with weapons. Their sureties should be arrested and prosecuted for endangering the country’s security..

.Government should use Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) for intelligence gathering. This digital battling style would aid in the tracking of everyone’s movements throughout the impacted zone of this threat of chaos..

These digital combat strategies in each state of the country should be established with respect to the above assertion. By so doing, those who intend to introduce Sturm Und Drang would therefore be afraid and be aware that these digital devices are monitoring them..

We believe that the challenges of insecurity will be surmounted as the government strives to extinguish it more pragmatically. May all regions of the country be returned to peace and harmony. May all our dear country’s detractors bury their heads in shame!.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,Sabon Fegi, Azare,Bauchi [email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.