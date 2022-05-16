Street begging: FG trains, empowers Northwest PWDs with N100,000 to start businesses

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has commenced training of people living with disabilities (PWDs) on different skills, aimed at making them self-reliant and to stop the menace of street begging.

According to a statement Monday, signed by the Principal Information Officer, Grace Osuji, speaking during the opening ceremony of a three-day capacity building workshop held in Kano for PWDs in the Northwest, the minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, represented by the Director Special Needs, Mrs. Nkechi Onwukwe, said a grant of N100,000 will be given to each PWD at the end of the training.

“With the current trend in world economies, it is expected that poverty level of most vulnerable may likely increase. Therefore, the Ministry has taken the situation not just as unexpected challenge, but as a veritable opportunity to deepen the foundations of the Federal Government’s humanitarian intervention; in order to build poverty alleviation systems that are truly responsive and resilient,” she said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, represented by the Assistant Director, Special Needs Department, Mallam Garuba Magaji, said the workshop became necessary considering that it is only when PWDs are empowered, involved and included that they can be prepared to take advantage of opportunities and become more available to embrace their civic responsibilities.

He added that the workshop is aimed at addressing issues of inclusiveness among PWDs, especially regarding income generation activities.

He said the training would equip PWDs with necessary skills for poverty reduction; to ensure a sustainable livelihood, aimed at developing their entrepreneurial competencies to favourably compete in the business environment.

In her remarks, the Kano state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Zahra’u Mohammad, applauded the Federal Government’s foresight in organizing the capacity-building training.

She noted that the training would play a vital role in addressing the menace of street begging and other related issues.

She added that the state government has commenced the processes of supporting PWDs in the area of economic empowerment, education, health and provision of polices and laws that will guarantee their protection in the state.

