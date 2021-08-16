Streets deserted, shops, offices shut despite IPOB’s sit-at-home suspension



Most Imo residents, Monday, deserted the streets despite the rumoured cancellation of the sit-at-home protest order by the leadership of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB).



Blueprint correspondent who went round the state, especially within Owerri, the state capital gathered that the atmosphere was like that of a holiday declared by the government.



Like the last exercise observed when IPOB leader was to appear in court, the whole place was deserted as only a few buyers and sellers were in the markets doing transactions for fear of being molested by the agitators.



Many shops and malls owned by individuals were also locked up.

Again, a few vehicles were found plying roads and streets of the town with a few passengers occupying their seats, while banks surprisingly entertained a few customers on a day as busy as Monday later in the day.



At the schools, Iectures were not going on as lecturers and a few students were seen loitering about and discussing.