Strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol a must — NYSC



The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) has enforced strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols and good personal hygiene among corps members and camp officials nationwide.

The Director-General of the scheme, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his speech to corps members currently undergoing orientation courses at Magaji Dan Yamusa orientation camp in Keffi, Nasarawa state Tuesday, said testing and strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols are prerequisite for admission to camps.General Ibrahim said that the prevalence of new variants of the deadly pandemic had necessitated the need for more vigilance and continuous use of nose masks, washing of hands, social distancing, application of sanitisers, among others.



Ibrahim assured that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be made available to corps members on orientation camps and urged them to get the vaccination.

“Don’t endanger yourselves, take advantage of the vaccine. Get yourself vaccinated to protect yourself and others.“Obey the pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19,” the DG said.

He said corps members have the right to travel, but they must obtain permissions from management and their employers. He however, advised them to avoid unnecessary travels and abide by NYSC by-laws to avoid disciplinary action, warning that night journeys could expose them to dangers on the highways.



He appealed to female corps members especially, to behave responsibly.

“Let the spirit of NYSC live in you. Stay safe and serve as responsible leaders in your respective environments. You must also obey the rules and regulations in your Places of Primary Assignment.”