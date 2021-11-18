Strike activities cripple Abuja-Kaduna train services

Activities in Abuja-Kaduna train service was grounded as commuters and staff were seen returning back home.

The Manager of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service,Mr Pascal Nnorli who confirmed to Blueprint that the strike has crippled all train activities, adding that the NRC management will further engage the unions to resolve the matter.

He said the matter may also involve the Salaries and Wages Commission who has the constitutional power to review the work condition of federal government workers.

It would be recalled that several meetings with the management and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, ended in a deadlock with the unions insisting on the strike.

Similarly, the strike has led to the shutdown of train services also in Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, as well as the Lagos-Ogun intercity train services in Lagos.

Protesters were seen with placards with inscriptions such as “Good salaries bring better results, bad salaries kill morale”, Railway workers’ Salaries are the poorest and baddest under FMOT,” among others.

