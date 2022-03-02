Strike: Apologise for walking out on us, ERC tells Adamu 

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) Tuesday asked the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to publicly apologise to Nigerian students for walking out during a parley with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ERC in a statement jointly signed by its deputy national coordinator, Ogunjimi Isaac Ayobami, and national mobilization officer, Michael Lenin, described the ministers action as uncalled for.

He said the ERC in the statement noted that the “behavior of the minister is, to say the least, provocative, arrogant and insensitive to the feelings of Nigerian students.

“The minister reportedly became incensed and walked out when the students representatives challenged him for sending his own children overseas for education while the children of the poor in Nigeria spend average of 6 years and above for a 4- year academic programme,” it said.

ERC added, “The behavior of the minister is, to say the least, provocative, arrogant and insensitive to the feelings of Nigerian students who are rightly angry over the incessant disruption of the academic calendar due to federal government’s refusal to fulfill signed agreements with staff unions.

“We hereby call on the minister to publicly apologise to Nigerian students for this abhorrent behaviour and reconvene the meeting so that the students’ leaders can present students position and demands to the government.”

ERC maintained that students are a major stakeholder in the education sector, adding, ” the government’s refusal to fulfill agreements with unions and the attendant strikes have great consequences for students. Therefore students cannot be pushed aside or shut down.”