Strike: ASUP directs members to resume work

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has directed its members across Nigeria to resume work Monday May 30, 2022.

The union had on 16th May, 2022 went on a 2- week of warning strike to protest the lethargic attitude of the government towards fulfilling some aspects of the Memorandum of Action (MoU) signed with our union in 2021.

In a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of ASUP, Comrade Abdullahi Yelwa, said the union noticed significant inroads in 4 of the items in her demands.

Comrade Yelwa said there is a commencement of payment of arrears of the new minimum wage in all affected federal polytechnics and isolated cases of underpayment and omissions are being handled at institution levels.

He said: “Approval and release of regulatory instruments for accreditation of institutions, management and programmes, 4 regulatory instruments that address issues around accreditation activities which were reviewed in 2021 were approved and released to the public through the NBTE website. This issue shall provide a policy framework to address the challenges in state-owned institutions. Already, implementation is on as a decision has been taken on the situation in Abia state Polytechnic where salaries are owed for 34 months. The proprietor (Abia state government) has been duly communicated.

“A decision has also been taken on the vexed issue of victimization of union officials in Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu where 5 of our officers were dismissed due to their participation in the 2017 strike of the Union.”

