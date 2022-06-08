Strike: Edo government suspends ASUU, others in universities

Worried over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Edo state government has suspended all union activities across all state-owned institutions of higher learning.

This was just as the government specifically directed the management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma to “implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directives”.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the affected unions include ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions.

The statement said, “By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.

“Students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

“Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately.”

