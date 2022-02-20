Strike: FG implementing IMF, World Bank policy against Nigeria’s interest – ASUU

The Academic Union of Universities (ASUU), Sunday stated that federal government only listens and implement destructive policy recommendations of the International Monetary fund (IMF) and World Bank against the larger interest of Nigerians.

ASUU raised the alarm in Ibadan in a statement by the chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in reaction to the allegation of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, that he was looking for ASUU to resolve the issues before he heard that the union had declared strike.

The union stated that it was ready to liberate lecturers in Nigeria by getting better conditions of service including salaries and allowances as well as get the preferred conductive working and learning environments for students.

ASUU pointed out that it was unfortunate that the federal government with its poor policies formulated and implemented in the education sector has been making government to treat lecturers like slaves.

The ASUU chairman said the federal government and those put in charge of education ministry have displayed total incompetence and nonchalant attitudes to what matters to Nigerians, as it was total falsehood for anyone in Nigeria to claim not to have heard or read series of ASUU warnings on the pages of newspapers in least one month before the union resolved to proceed on one-month warning strike.

“The federal government lacks integrity. It is sad. The government cannot be trusted any blonger. We have been on the same salary for 13 years and it is even shameful to show anyone your pay slip. When compared to the work we do, we have sacrificed for Nigeria to the detriment of our wellbeing and this is already dampening morale of our people,” he said.

Professor Akinwole added, “Federal government should sign the renegotiated agreement, implement it, roll out UTAS, pay unpaid earned academic allowances and commit more funds into the revitalisation of universities.”