Strike: FG yet to meet any of our demands – ASUU 

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Monday said the federal government is far from meeting any of the union’s seven demands.

Featuring on a radio live programme in Ibadan , the chairman, ASUU University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, said all chapters of the union that started the over six-month-old strike with the union are intact and resolute to get what public universities need to survive and compete globally from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The ASUU Chairman asked Nigerians to disregard what he called the lies of the federal government that it met most of the union’s demands, saying lecturers in Nigerian public universities have been using their blood to run public universities and sustaining it.

He said the union will not sacrifice her members’ welfare and it will resist any attempt to turn intellectuals to slaves by irresponsible leadership.

Profwssor Akinwole stated that ASUU gave 14-month strike notice to the federal government before commencing the strike in 2022 and that the effort of the Nigerian Interreligious Council in 2021 yielded no results before the union was forced to declare the strike on February 14, 2022.

“We waited for 14 months from December 2020 to February 2022 before declaring this strike. I am saying 14 months’ notice, 14months engagements and Nigeria Inter-religious Council intervened in 2021 when we would have declared the strike,” he said.

