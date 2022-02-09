Strike inevitable, ASUU tells FG

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria chapter has raised alarmed over failure of the government to redeem it’s pledges on the ongoing struggle to implement the 2020 ASUU/FGN Memorandum of Action (MOU) aimed at improving Nigerian public university system.

ASUU chapter Chairman, Professor Rabiu Nasiru, said while addressing Journalists at the Union’s secretariat in Zaria.

He said government must do the needful to address the contending issues as agreed in the interest of the good people of Nigeria.

“Looming strike is inevitable as long as government fail to implement the impending agreement reached with the union,” Professor Nasir said.

The Chairman explained that issues contained in the MOU dated February 7, 2019 include addressing matters of revitalisation funds for public universities satisfactorily, arrears of earned academic allowances, constitution of visitation panels to universities, proliferation of state universities and issues of governance in them and the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

He however enumerated areas of concern to the union, to include “imposition of IPPIS, and it’s implications to Nigerian university system, Development of University Transperancy and Accountability Solution (UTAS), government’s lip service to education and renegotiation of 2009 ASUU/FGN agreement.

“The Union has listened to well-meaning Nigerians in suspending its last strike action to enable the federal government to address issues in contentions with ASUU in order to save Nigerian university system.

“However, government has continued to make promises laden with deceit in resolving many of the issues related to lingering impasse between FGN and ASUU.”