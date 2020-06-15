Health workers’ strike: Nasarawa assembly speaker wades in



The speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Monday, appealed to the state striking health workers to return to work to help in the fight against COVID-19 and other health demands of the citizens.

Briefing newsmen in Lafia, the state capital, the speaker said, “I am appealing to the striking health workers to return to work in order to save the state from the pandemic and improve on the health of the people of the state.

He explained that absence of health workers at the hospitals is dangerous, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic as it will also poised threat to other sectors considering the fact that health is wealth.”



The Speaker appealed to both the government and the unions shift grounds for the interest of peace, development and the general health situation of the state.

He said the assembly would stand as a neutral party that will see to the success of the agreements.



He therefore directed the House Standing Committee on Health to call an emergency meeting with the commissioner of health, Chief Medical Director Dalhatu, Araf Specialist Hospital,Lafia (CMD) and other health agencies as well as the leadership of all the aggrieved unions to iron out their differences.

“Returning to the negotiating table by the health workers and government representatives will not only end the strike but will also improve on the standard of living of health workers and improve on the health of the people of the state through enhance service delivery.”

It would be reported that health workers in the state embarked on strike demanding for their promotions, annual increment, COVID-19 hazard allowance, minimum wage among others.