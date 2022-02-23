Strike: NAWOJ calls for FG/ASUU dialogue

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter has called for dialogue between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the interest of students.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of her congress, the association expressed dismay at the high rate of insecurity, corruption, decadence in education and the economy.

The communiqué jointly signed by the chairperson, Comrade Annah Daniel, and assistant secretary Gloria Josiah, said government must install CCTV cameras in public places to check frequent attacks in the country.

“Congress in session on the State of the Nation observed with dismay the high rate of insecurity, corruption, decadence in education and the economy.

“NAWOJ noted the high cost of living and sufferings of commuters as a result of scarcity and hike in petroleum products and advised the government to put measures in place and regulate the price.

“NAWOJ in session also expressed disappointment over the decaying system that has put the country on red light amongst nations, calling on the government to do something very fiast to remedy the situation.

“The women journalists decried the incessant accidents on Nigerian roads due to bad roads and called on the government to always monitor and inspect construction and maintenance of projects on these roads to ensure that contractors adhere to specifications and bring anyone that did otherwise to book which is believed will serve as a deterrent to others.

“On the issue of another looming ASUU strike, the Association advocated dialogues between the parties involved, this is as they condemned in strong terms, the killings for rituals purposes, bullying, and raping of women and girls in schools, and called on parents to be watchdogs to their children and wards, even as government was tasked to improve security apparatus around schools.

“NAWOJ condemned in totality the ills in the hospitality industry as people were no longer safe when they go outside of their shores, calling on the government to mandate owners to mount workable CCTVs to record happenings in their premises,” it said.