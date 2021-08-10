Strike: Negotiate grievances with state govts, APC govs tell resident doctors

The governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has appealed to the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to negotiate their grievances with affected state governments and end the ongoing nationwide strike.

The APC governors also said that issues affecting resident doctors in federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the federal government.

Making the appeal through in a communique signed and released Tuesday in Abuja by its chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the forum also declared support for the governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the party.

“Noting that Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is already engaged in consultations with the leadership of the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government, Forum endorsed the initiative of the NGF and support the call by the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige for the immediate suspension of the strike to allow negotiations to continue.

“Noting that most of the grievances of the Resident Doctors are with state governments, Forum appealed to the Resident Doctors to negotiate with individual state governments and issues affecting Resident Doctors in federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the federal government.”

On the controversy rocking the APC as a result of Supreme Court judgement in support of governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, the forum commended all party members for their commitment to the process of rebuilding the APC and urged them to give support at all times.

“Forum further reviewed progress being made by the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee in the effort to rebuild structures of the party at all levels and commends members of the Caretaker Committee led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni for the successful conduct of the Ward Congresses across the country.

“Accordingly, Forum reaffirmed its support for the Caretaker Committee to proceed to conduct Local Government, State Congresses and National Convention, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Committee.

Forum was further briefed on the July 28, 2021, judgement of the Supreme Court on Ondo State 2020 Governorship election and recognise that the legal status of both the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee as well as its composition has been legally settled.

“Forum had earlier commended the Supreme Court for the timely release of the written Judgement and expressed gratitude to APC legal team for the successful defence of APC’s electoral mandate in Ondo State. Forum congratulates the people and government of Ondo State for the legal victory.

“In particular, Forum notes with satisfaction reports from various states of commendable mobilisation and participation in the July 31st, 2021 ward congresses. All the states reported successful conduct.”