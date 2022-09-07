Strike still in force, UI ASUU tells students

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan chapter, Wednesday, asked students of the institution’s distance learning unit to forget about resumption of academic activities for now.

UI ASUU in a statement by its chairman, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, advised the distance learning students to ignore any resumption directive from the unit’s management and stay at home with their parents.

Professor Akinwole pointed out that ASUU members would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching at the distance learning centre, as UI ASUU members are solidly prosecuting the strike which is aimed at getting the best resources for training, teaching, research and better welfare for her members from the federal government.

“The attention of the leadership of ASUU-UI has been drawn to mischievous news in circulation with insinuation that UI has pulled out of the ongoing ASUU strike due to the management of the University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre announcing resumption of academic activities.

“This is to inform the general public that the ongoing ASUU strike is still fully in force in the University of Ibadan. Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan branch are on the comprehensive, total and indefinite strike of our union in conformity with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) of our union.

“As such, members of ASUU, University of Ibadan branch will not be available for teaching (both physical and virtual), examination exercises, and attendance of statutory meetings of any kind until the National NEC of our union directs otherwise,” he said.

