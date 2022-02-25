Strikes: Female students vow to end trend

The Association of Nigeria Female Students (ANFS) has expressed the frustration of Nigerian students occasioned by incessant strikes by lecturers in tertiary institutions.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently on a month-long warning strike to press the federal government to address its demands.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had on Tuesday scheduled a meeting with the leadership of ASUU aimed at finding a lasting solution to the disagreement between the government and university teachers.

However, the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) on Tuesday issued a one-week ultimatum to the federal government to resolve its face-off with the lecturers or face a national mass action by all Nigerian students.

President of the association, Sunday Adedayo, gave the ultimatum shortly after signing the reviewed constitution of the association at the Sokoto state Government House.

Meanwhile, speaking in a press release Wednesday, the president of ANFS, Amb Sarki Sylvia Yemi, noted that Nigerian students had been overtly frustrated by series of conflicts between the government and academic unions, which had always resulted in strike actions and thereby impede the progress of their studies.

According to Sarki, Nigerian students have no choice at this point than to rise up and put an end to the ugly trend that has frustrated their academic pursuits.