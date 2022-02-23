 Strikes: Nigerian female student vow to end trend 

The Association of Nigeria Female Students (ANFS), has expressed the frustration of Nigerian students occasioned by incessant strike actions by lecturers in tertiary institutions due to perceived lackluster attitude by government towards implementing agreed resolutions with unions.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently on a month warning strike to press the federal government to address its demands.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had on Tuesday scheduled a meeting with the leadership of ASUU aimed at finding lasting solution to the disagreement between the government and university teachers.

The meeting was disclosed in a letter by the deputy director/head of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Charles Akpan.

According to the letter, “The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be meeting with the executive of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, and relevant government agencies.

“The meeting is scheduled on Tuesday, 22nd February 2022 by 1 pm at the minister’s conference room.”

However, the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, on Tuesday issued a one-week ultimatum to the federal government to resolve its faceoff with the lecturers or face a national mass action by all Nigerian students.

President of the association, Sunday Adedayo gave the ultimatum shortly after signing the reviewed constitution of the association at the Sokoto State Government House.

Adedayo said NANS had given the federal government between now and February 28, 2022, to meet and resolve the issue with ASUU or face a national mass action by Nigerian students.

Meanwhile, speaking in a press release made available to journalists, the president of ANFS, Amb Sarki Sylvia Yemi, noted that Nigerian students had been overtly frustrated by series of conflicts between the government and academic unions, which had always resulted in strike actions and thereby impede the progress of their studies.

According to Sarki, Nigerian students have no choice at this point than to rise up and put an end to the ugly trend that has frustrated their academic pursuits.

“Nigerian students are all victims of the frustrated Nigerian system which has kept them in school longer than normal and as such, are determined to terminate the ghost of the strike actions that has hunted the future of Nigeria for two decades,” the ANFS president averred.