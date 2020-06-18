Student group distributes nose masks in 5 Niger LGAs

A group of students, under the aegis of African Youths Union Commission (AYUC), Niger state chapter, have held a sensitisation rally on the dangers of coronavirus, at Mokwa, Bida, Rafi, Chanchaga and Lapai Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

It was gathered that the AYUC members, during the march, also distributed free nose masks to teeming residents of the towns.

The students visited motorparks and markets, among other public areas, where they enlightened several people on the precautionary and preventive measures to be taken against the ‘deadly’ virus.

According to the group’s coordinator, Ambassador Abdullah Abubakar, AYUC’s efforts were borne out of the need to contribute and also help the state government fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rally we have organized is indeed our first major outing in the State. And I am very excited that it came during the peak of the campaign to curb the spread of this novel virus,” he said.

While speaking further, Abubakar, disclosed that though their group had planned to cover many LGAs in the state, but dearth of financial resources frustrated their ‘laudable’ plans and efforts.

He however, noted that their Union will continue to do everything possible within its capacity, so as to help bequeath a prosperous, safe and better society for both citizens and residents of the state.

Abubakar, who is a student at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai (IBBUL), equally stressed the need for a joint collaboration and team work, especially by key stakeholders in the battle to eliminate COVID-19 in the state.

“It is heartwarming to note that our sensitization rallies have greatly allayed the fear of so many people. They now know, and are better informed on what COVID-19 is all about. They now know, also, that being infected with the virus does not translate to a death sentence,” he said.

AYUC is a platform established in 2017 to complement the efforts of the African Union and its member states in the implementation and domestication of the African Youth Charter, as well as the ambitious Agenda 2063.

This is with special reference to achieving the shared aspirations and vision of a united and prosperous Africa.