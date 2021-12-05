Student kills teacher for flogging his sister in Delta

Tragedy struck in the University community, Abraka in Etiope East local government area of Delta state as student of Erhimu Secondary School, Abraka, Michael Ogbeife killed a teacher in the school, Mr. Joseph Ossai for flogging his sister.

The late Ossai was the Agricultural Science and Biology teacher in the school.

It was gathered that the SS3 student was said to have fought with the teacher after he (Ossai) flogged his younger sister, Promise Ogbeife who was involved in a little quarrel with her classmate.

According to an eyewitness, Michael angrily left the school premises after his sister was flogged, returned back and headed straight to the staff room for a fight with the teacher.

A sources in the school alleged that the suspect went home to get a charm before to fight.

It was learnt that teacher Ossai collapsed after punches from the student that left him with a bleeding nose and blood gushing out from his mouth.

He was rushed to a private hospital in the community and then to the government hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the incident, the school proprietor, Mr. Erhimu, said he was yet to get the full details on the matter, as he was not around when the ugly incident happened.

“I was not in school when the incidence happened,” adding that more details will be available from Monday, just as he directed that the school be shut down till on Monday.

When contacted, the police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bight Edafe said the suspect was still on the run saying that manhunt for him has been intensified.

PPRO said that the sister who was flogged was in protective custody, explaining that she was not arrested.

Related

No tags for this post.