Students protest ASUU strike in Ebonyi

Ebonyi state chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Monday, embarked on a peaceful protest to register their anger over the ongoing one month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The association made up of students drawn from all tertiary institutions in the state gathered at Presco campus section of the ever busy Abakaliki-Enugu road demanding immediate end to incessant strikes.

Leading the protests, the acting deputy coordinator of Zone F, Comrade Ewa Chukwumaijem, and the Joint Campus Committee (JJC) chairman elect in the state, Comrade Ituma Kelvin, had placards with inscriptions saying “age is irreversible, house rents are non-refundable, stop disrupting our life plans FG, stop delaying our career, stop toying with our future and that of our dear nation, we can’t continue to be bait for anybody,” among others.

Speaking to journalists, Comrade Chukwumaijem said the protest was to register their displeasure over the incessant ASUU strikes in the nation’s universities.

He noted that the strikes had always been about the selfish interests of ASUU and never about the interest of the students.

He called on the federal government and the ASUU to take immediate actions towards resolving the strike for the interest of the students.

He said, “This is a nationwide protest. It is been done in different states of the federation. We have decided to do our own today irrespective of insecurity in the state, but the protest is a peaceful one.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU is on incessant strike.

“At the end of the strike, ASUU will sort out its differences with the federal government. Who will now sort out with the students? Nobody.

“The students will end up paying another house rent because we pay house rent per session. When you pay per session and the strike take up the session, there is no how the landlord will allow you without paying again.

“And most of us are of age that if you do not calculate yourself very well, you will not be mobilise for service. You will now have to exempt yourself by collecting exemption letter.

“What we are saying is that what ASUU is doing is for their personal interest. It is not in the benefit of any Nigerian student. A course that should take you four or five years will linger from seven to eight years. There is no how we can benefit from the strike.

“ASUU should learn another better way to negotiate with the federal government. The federal government should also learn to honour agreement.

“They say when two elephants fights, the grass suffers it. The students are the one suffering it now. We say no to ASUU strike, enough is enough.

“After this nationwide protest of NANS today, ASUU and the federal government should see the reasons to call off the strike.”