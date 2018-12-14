Students are the bedrock of national development –Dr Malu

A medical practitioner and plastic surgical consultant, Dr Torngee Malu has appealed to Nigerian students to pursue their education seriously as future leaders because, stressing that education is the only avenue political leaders can use in addressing the major cause of youth unemployment, restiveness and poverty in the country.

Dr Malu disclosed this when he was addressing community leaders of Benue state Zone A indigenes in Diaspora in FCT, Abuja. Malu said the zone had all the needed facilities that could tackle economic challenges facing it.

Malu frowned at the level that the North-east senatorial district suffered a set-back on political scene that led to devastation and wasting of human and natural resources the area is known for.

He reiterated that agriculture is the main source of income from the zone, therefore a society which could not give priority to education, health and agriculture will continue to experience difficulties in both human development and capacity building.

Malu who is also vying for the position of Benue North-east senatorial district under the platform of Action Alliance (AA) pledged that his three cardinal objectives are education, health and agriculture if given the mandate by the people of the zone.

He maintained that education has allowed him to actualise his dream of becoming a medical doctor by which he saves lives and empowers people in different perspectives.

He narrated the ordeal he passed before his educational success, noting that youths face more difficulties nowadays as they are denied opportunities for self actualisation due to corruption in public offices.

Speaking on behalf of the people, a community leader, Daniel Akwaya, expressed satisfaction over Malu’s ambition and pray God to grant him wisdom and his heart’s desires to liberate zone A from the circle of poverty.

The elder who gave Malu a pat at the back, appealed to the youth to remember their ancestral homes in whatever opportunity that they might have acquired, adding that zone A senatorial district is an agrarian community therefore, the farm produce should be transformed to better use particularly through establishing juice factories in the zone.

