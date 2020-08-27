Students laud Ugwuanyi on primary schools’ intervention





The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state on his administration’s giant strides and interventions in structure and condition of learning in 788 primary schools in the last five years.



The commendation is contained in a statement, Thursday in Enugu jointly signed by Mr Darlington Ugwege, Deputy Coordinator NANS Zone B and Mr Romanus Ogene, NANS Joint Campus Committee Chairman Enugu state.



The statement was released after ‘NANS Primary School Evaluation Tour’ in the 1,485 public primary schools in the state spread across its 17 council areas, using over a 100 students’ teams strategically spread across the council areas.



It said NANS through its teams painstakingly traversed the state, ensuring detailed assessment, evaluation and subsequent data reportage; while employing an organised system of documentation and representation of facts on ground in all the schools to arrive at their conclusion.



It said that the tour stands as one initiative of the state leadership of NANS, motivated by demands of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) – 4; aimed to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.



“The tour was therefore designed to ascertain the level and extent of work so far done by the government of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi through Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) from 2015 till date.



“It focused on bringing the government spotlight on areas of need and making recommendations where necessary.



“After collation of data from the 17 local governments in Enugu state, it has been ascertained that our team visited and evaluated 1,481 primary schools.



“Out of the total number of schools evaluated, we noticed that 403 were in good condition already and needed not the intervention of the current administration.



“ The administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi through the ENSUBEB has intervened in both construction, renovation and furnishing of 788 primary schools out of 1078 schools in bad condition,’’ it said.

