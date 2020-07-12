Styrian GP: Hamilton takes first F1 2020 win, Ferrari collide Lewis Hamilton to

Lewis Hamilton took his first victory of Formula 1 2020 in dominant fashion in the Styrian GP as Mercedes proved too quick for Max Verstappen, while Ferrari imploded after a first-lap collision between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

After acing pole position in a qualifying deluge, Hamilton provided another masterclass – this time in dry conditions – to streak away from his rivals in the sequel to last weekend’s opener at the Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton is now just six wins away from Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 F1 victories.

He is also now only six points behind Valtteri Bottas in the championship, with the Finn keeping his lead thanks to a late overtake on Verstappen.

Verstappen defended valiantly, but Red Bull just didn’t have the pace of Mercedes – as proved by Alex Albon finishing 44 seconds behind Hamilton.