Submit our names to INEC, 26 candidates tell Oshiomhole  

The 26 candidates of House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun, yesterday told the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to submit their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



The candidates said they were alarmed when Oshiomhole announced on a national television network that the party had submitted names of candidates to the electoral body.



One of the candidates, Segun Idowu, from Remo North Local Government, urged members of the party to prevail on Oshiomhole to respect the mandates given to them during the legislative primaries in the state.



“The 26 of us here present were announced as winners in our respective state constituencies by Col. Chiroma-led election committee. We are therefore alarmed when the national chairman of the party announced national television network on Friday, November 2, that the party had submitted names of candidates to INEC.



“With the primary election behind us, we waited for the National leadership of the APC to do the needful by giving us the party Candidate Form (CF001) of the Independent National Electoral Commission.



“However, the deadline for the submission of names and particulars of candidates for the election to INEC lapsed on Friday, November 02 without any of us who won the primaries given the form. The situation remains the same as at today,” he said while addressing newsmen yesterday. (NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.