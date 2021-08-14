Submit to your husbands, questioning his position in the family is demonic – Mrs Oyedepo tells women

Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo, wife of Bishop. David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a. Winners’ Chapel has said any woman who questions the position of the man in the family is under demonic influence.

Oyedepo stated this via her official Facebook page.

She said God expects that just as the Church is subject to Christ in everything, even so, women should be in subjection to their husbands in everything.

The wife of the revered man of God stressed that the woman must learn to submit to the man of the home, saying once a woman lays hold on the key of reverence, she has succeeded in unlocking her husband’s heart.

“Any woman or women’s organization that attempts to question the position of the man in the family should be regarded as being under a demonic influence,” she said.

“Once a woman lays hold on the key of reverence, she has succeeded in unlocking her husband’s heart. You reverence your husband, when his word counts in your ears and heart, and his instructions matter to you,” she shared via her Facebook page.