Subsidy removal and hurdles of PIA implementation

Last week at the intervention of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the federal government made a U- turn on planned fuel subsidy removal and resolved to amend the Petroleum Industry Act. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

Meaning of subsidy

Subsidy is a form of money or tax waiver granted by the government to an Industry or populace in making the price of a particular commodity or service affordable by consumers.

In Nigeria over the years, pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol or fuel, has always been subsidised by government for both direct (motorists) and indirect users due to its multiplier effects across the various sectors.

Agelong move for liberalisation of the petroleum sector

Nigeria being a mono product economy requiring liberalisation and needed investments drive for the sector, has over the decades, sought for operational laws for the petroleum industry in moving it away from strictly government regulation to one that is commercially – driven.

Enters the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)

In the current fourth republic, after many years of unsuccessful attempts by both the legislature and the executive at the federal level to put in place operational laws for the petroleum and gas sector in the country, through Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the current 9th National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, broke the jinx with the passage and signing of PIB into an Act in July and August last year, respectively.

Fuel subsidy removal as difficulty in PIA implementation

Though within the last five months after the birth of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), some steps cum actions have been taken by the federal government in line with expected implementation of its provisions like changing the name of NNPC from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, disbandment of some its affiliate bodies like Department of Petroleum Industry (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) etc., to Petroleum Upstream and Downstream Regulatory Commission; but some of the fundamental decisions expected to be taken, have not been taken.

One of such is the free market template expected to be used for pricing of the petroleum products, particularly, the pump price of PMS that has been regulated by government over the years.

Failed attempts on subsidy removal

After signing of the PIA into law last year, government officials from both the executive and the legislature, made pronouncements on planned removal of petroleum subsidy.

Specifically, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, at different times told Nigerians that subsidy removal was a must in line with provisions of PIA and in saving the nation’s economy from excessive bleeding on account of N250billion to N270billion expended on that on monthly basis, totalling about N3trillion a year.

Senate’s intervention and sudden U -turn on planned subsidy removal

As the nation was preparing for planned removal of subsidy in July this year by the federal government with attendant threats from organised labour, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, penultimate week at the State House, after meeting with President Buhari, said there was no plan for such.

Lawan who specifically told journalists covering the State House that President Buhari did not tell anybody to remove subsidy, made practical intervention against the move last week Monday at an emergency stakeholders meeting he held with relevant actors.

Lawan at the meeting said: “Recall that last Tuesday I visited the President on the possible removal of subsidy on petroleum products in the country and after my meeting with the President I addressed the press in the Villa.

“Admittedly the burden is huge and there is need at one point to do away with subsidy but the President genuinely feel for Nigerians particularly the most vulnerable.

“Because of this feeling by the President and most of us in this administration believe that the issue of removal of subsidy should be handled with utmost care especially that sufficient planning needs to be done.

“Significant arrangement for absorbing the shock that will come with the removal should be done and the timing is such that the impacts and consequences will not add to hardships”.

Confirmation of postponement of plan by government officials

Corroborating Lawan’s position on withdrawal of plan by government on subsidy removal, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timprye Sylva at separate interviews with journalists said carrying out the action at this time will be problematic.

Finance Minister said: “Provision was made in the 2022 budget for subsidy payment from January till June. That suggested that from July, there would be no subsidy.

“The provision was made sequel to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act which indicated that all petroleum products would be deregulated.

“Sequel to the passage of the PIA, we went back to amend the fiscal framework to incorporate the subsidy removal.

“However, after the budget was passed, we had consultations with a number of stakeholders and it became clear that the timing was problematic.

“We discovered that practically, there is still heightened inflation and that the removal of subsidy would further worsen the situation and impose more difficulties on the citizenry.

“Mr. President (Muhammadu Buhari), does not want to do that. What we are now doing is to continue with the ongoing discussions and consultations in terms of putting in place a number of measures.

“One of these include the roll out of the refining capacities of the existing refineries and the new ones which would reduce amount of products that would be imported into the country.

“We therefore need to return to the National Assembly to now amend the budget and make additional provision for subsidy from July 22 to whatever period that we agreed was suitable for the commencement of the total removal”.

Sylva in his own submission said: “As far as I am concerned, at this point, it is a legislative duty. The law has been passed but there is no law that is cast in stone.

“It is clear to everyone that operationalising the law is not possible within six months framework that has been provided for and if that time frame provided for in the law is not feasible, then it is a legislative responsibility now to see what can be done in extending that time frame for it to be in the purview of the law.

“It is very clear to the blind and audible to the deaf that it is not feasible at this time to remove subsidy. I know that some naysayers or political pundits want to bring politics into it but it is not within the contemplation of this administration now to remove subsidy.”

Pointedly, 24 hours after the Ahmad Lawan facilitated stakeholders meeting, the presidency itself came out with policy pronouncement that subsidy withdrawal postponement will last till July next year.

It said though the PIA gives six months duration window for delay on such action but it will seek amendment for 18 months duration for such implementation window.

Fallouts of action

With postponement of subsidy removal and by extension, prevention of free market template in the pricing of petroleum products as provided for by PIA, its implementation is obviously being injured with attendant loss of expected gains in the long run.

The scenario at hand is obviously that of lawmaking clashing with unimplementable realities on ground .