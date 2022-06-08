Subvention threat: Our strike not targeted at you, LAUTECH ASUU tells Makinde 

The Ladoke Akintola University Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Wednesday told Governor Seyi Makinde that their strike is not targeted at any state government or individual.

ASUU in a statement in reaction to purported subvention threat to the university by Governor Makinde stated that any ASUU branch that breaks the strike will lose out from the benefits of the struggle including infrastructure development.

In the statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary, Professors Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin after the LAUTECH ASUU congress maintained that her members have resolved to forge ahead with the strike and pursue it to a logical conclusion which “is imminent.”

The union pointed out that Oyo state government should not see himself or student as target of the strike but as beneficiaries of ASUU strike as the intervention of most state governments in terms of subvention has been used as part-payment of salaries.

LAUTECH ASUU stated that the union is shocked to hear from the Commissioner of Education during his appearance of fresh fm that the state has been paying LAUTECH 100percent subvention when the university administration revealed to the union that only 55percent subvention comes from government and the balance of 45 percent is sought by the university through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).”

” We wish to state here categorically, as we have always done that the strike is not targeted at any individual or group of individuals or the government of the state. The strike is NOT about Federal or State universities but purely about the University System in Nigeria”, it said.

The union added: “University system is one (as regulated the National University Commission). ASUU too is one. There is only one Chatter of ASUU with several branches including LAUTECH Branch. Virtually all public tertiary institutions particularly public universities are beneficiaries of ASUU’ struggles in Nigeria.”

