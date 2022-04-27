Subverting Buhari: Jesus of Nazareth or jesus of somewhere else

The recent outrage by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to the removal of Nigeria, by America, from list of countries with religious intolerance, has prompted this two-part article.

It is my hope that the Ooni of Ife and Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state will be among those who will read the write up on account of the considerable interest they have been showing in the promotion of peace and security in Nigeria. Within the not-too distant past, at short intervals, the Ooni visited the Presidential Villa about thrice as part of this crusade. Fayemi, as chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, has been outspoken on the crusade. Since the Ooni and the governor are Christians and since in this write is critical of CAN, I hope the duo will endeavour to ascertain whether the criticism is valid and if there is the need for them, individually or collectively, to sound a note of caution.

One issue not in dispute is that the overwhelming millions of Nigerian Christians are honest, decent and ardent adherents of Jesus of Nazareth. But a colossus in the arena of Christianity and Christendom, Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, had, as reported in ThisDay of October 26, 2000, revealed that there are also fake Christians whose teachings and utterances were at variance with the authentic gospel of Jesus of Nazareth. The compelling logic flowing from this Okogie bombshell is that these fake Christians could not be honest and authentic followers of the true Jesus of Nazareth; and therefore, if they would persist in claiming to be followers of Jesus, then that jesus could not be Jesus of Nazareth, but had to be jesus of somewhere else, for the simple, irrevocable truth that Jesus of Nazareth is true and authentic and could never be false.

The question is whether, in its posture on Buhari and his presidency, CAN had been faithful to the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth, of truth, honesty and decency; or had behaved as a CAN contraption that is rooted in malice, falsehood and dishonour and is therefore, inclined towards jesus of somewhere else. An immediate answer to this question can be found in Punch February 6, 2020, in which CAN said that ALL terrorists are muslims. The ooni, Governor Fayemi and all those with conscience rooted in the gospel of Jesus of Nazareth, may wish to determine whether it is not false, malicious, unchristian and dishonourable to say that ALL terrorists are muslims. After all, members of MEND, the Niger Delta terrorist outfit who, publicly, defiantly and with impunity engaged in murder, kidnapping, destruction of oil pipelines and destruction of all manner of property, and outright thievery of crude oil, are not muslims but Christians. CAN is also not unaware that the terrorists who destroyed the church belonging to Reverend Nlemanya Wike, father of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, in November 2020, are also Christians.

The media reported on November 29, 2020, confirmation by Rivers State Police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, of the arrest of three persons connected with the attack. Also, CAN is not unaware that the leader of the gang, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and his murder squads, are terrorists and proscribed by Governor Wike. Kanu and his terrorist squad are of course Christians. CAN cannot also feign ignorance of the terrorist outrage in Owerri, Imo state, in which a gang of thugs broke into a prison and released 1844 prisoners. Even beyond Nigerian boundaries, evidence exists to the falsity of CAN’s claim that all terrorists are muslims. Reuters, in a dispatch January 26, 2018, reported on the arrest, in Germany, by German security agents, of a Nigerian, Amaechi Fred, who was established to be a member of Boko Haram and who confessed to participating in terrorist activities. This Amaechi is not a Muslim but a Christian.

By way of digression, the question is whether the unmasking of this Christian member of Boko Haram had not strengthened the possibility I raised in previous articles that what obtains in Nigeria’s North-east today, is not the Boko Haram of Muhammad Yusuf (Yusufiyya Boko Haram), but the Boko Haram of Goodluck Jonathan (the Jonathafiyya Boko Haram). I drew attention to this possibility arising from the threat by Asari Dokubo, before the 2015 presidential election, that Nigeria would know no peace, that he (Dokubo) and his battalions of thugs would turn Nigeria into hell and make it ungovernable, if the electorate dared reject Jonathan and elect Buhari. As I asked in the past, is the violence plaguing Nigeria today an actualisation of this threat and is CAN, in its desperate attempt to brand all terrorists as muslims, a co-sponsor of all this terrorist outrage?

The question again is whether there is a Jesus content, that hallmark of Jesus – honesty, integrity, truth, honour and decency – in the claim of CAN that ALL terrorists are muslims? Isn’t it clear from what is contained, so far in this article, that what is on ground is a CAN that is less inclined towards the laudable, morally upright virtues of Jesus of Nazareth and more inclined towards the travesty of jesus of somewhere else?

