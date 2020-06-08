Success of Nigerian troops, product of Buhari’s knowledge of war – Tsav

The series of successes recorded by the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and insurgency of recent have been made possible by President Muhammadu Buhari’s deep knowledge and experience in asymmetric warfare, former Lagos state commissioner of police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has said.

Tsav in an interview with our reporter in Abuja, Sunday, commended President Buhari and the Nigeria Armed Forces for finally turning the heat against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists at a time when many had given up on the possibility of defeating the terrorists.

He said the series of victories have restored peace in the North-east and given the people hope that it remains a matter of time before the region would be permanently rid of the activities of the insurgents.

Making an assessment of developments at the North-east, Tsav noted that any military operation that is won back to back must be as a result of careful planning and sophisticated strategies at the highest level.

He said those who are of the opinion that the series of successes being recorded against the terrorists were mere happenstance should perish the thought as he said military expeditions and conquests do not come by happenstance but through thorough planning and rigorous execution of strategic plans.