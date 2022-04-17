Succour as foundation empowers widows in Abuja communities 



Succour anchored on sustainable empowerment came the way of Widows in Tukpechi and four other adjourning communities within Kuje Area Council in Abuja as Chadash Empowerment Foundation equipped them with various vocational skills and relief materials worth millions of Naira.

The Foundation headed by Mrs Temitope Adeola, wife of Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West), used the season of Easter to alleviate poverty of 80 widows across Tukpechi, Wumi, Tondo, Shazi and Bukunkure communities on Friday and Saturday.

The 80 beneficiaries were made to undergo intensive vocational trainings on production of liquid soap, bathroom slippers, air freshner, beaded necklaces and ear rings within the two days at the frontage of the Palace of Etsu Tukpechi, Yunana Zhin.

In her remarks at the poverty alleviation trainings, Mrs Adeola who is the Founder of Chadash Empowerment Foundation, said there were about 8 million disadvantaged widows in Nigeria with over 21million vulnerable Children requiring poverty alleviating interventions.

According to her, these categories of Nigerians are the focus of Chadash Empowerment Foundation as a Non Governmental Organisation ( NGO) in helping government to alleviate poverty of the less privileged or disadvantaged.

She said, “Chadash Empowerment Foundation approach in doing this is based on training beneficiaries on how to fish and not just giving them fish.

“Whichever community we enter , our focus is to identify those who are poverty stricken particularly among wowen and eager to get out of it , equipped them with required vocational skills and empowered them with start up kits, stipend and relief materials.

“Today in Nigeria,there are 8million disadvantaged widows with over 21million children faced with various challenges ranging from psychological trauma of losing loved ones to financial constraints of raising their children alone , gender based abuse , ill treatment as well as societal expectation of widowhood.

“Chadash believes that the greatest need of widows is economic empowerment , which the 80 widows in Tukpechi and other communities are benefiting from.

She explained that benefiting communities at any time , are chosen based on reports gathered to that effect from their research and outreach unit.

Etsu Tukpechi in his remarks, thanked the Foundation for the gesture he described as life changing and transforming for the beneficiaries .

One of the beneficiaries, Alheri Adamu, a mother of four children from Tondo community, told Blueprint that the two-day training, start up kits , stipend and relief materials given, have transformed her life.

“With skills to make beaded bathroom slippers and sell them couple with start up kits given and take off money ; my life and those of my children , will definitely not remain the same as far as poverty alleviation is concerned,” she said.

———- Forwarded message ———

From: TAIYE ODEWALE <[email protected]>

Date: Sun, 17 Apr 2022, 07:37

Subject: Pix from Chadash Foundation Empowerment Programme for Widows in Tukpechi Community

To: Ikenna Okonkwo <[email protected]>, <[email protected]>, Abdulrahman Abdulrauf <[email protected]>